Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/14/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $260.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $249.00 to $276.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $262.00 to $290.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $245.00 to $287.00.

1/4/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $257.00 to $278.00.

11/29/2021 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $261.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $4.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $244.10. 24,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,268. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $256.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.57. The stock has a market cap of $156.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Union Pacific Co alerts:

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $541,277,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,516,000 after buying an additional 1,565,592 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,371,000 after buying an additional 984,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after purchasing an additional 937,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.