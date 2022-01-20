Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/14/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $260.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/10/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $249.00 to $276.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $262.00 to $290.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $245.00 to $287.00.
- 1/4/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $257.00 to $278.00.
- 11/29/2021 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $261.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $4.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $244.10. 24,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,268. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $256.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.57. The stock has a market cap of $156.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $541,277,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,516,000 after buying an additional 1,565,592 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,371,000 after buying an additional 984,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after purchasing an additional 937,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
