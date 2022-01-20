Analyzing Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Automatic Data Processing and Stronghold Digital Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Automatic Data Processing 1 7 3 0 2.18 Stronghold Digital Mining 0 0 5 0 3.00

Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus target price of $232.36, indicating a potential upside of 3.35%. Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus target price of $33.75, indicating a potential upside of 189.70%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than Automatic Data Processing.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and Stronghold Digital Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automatic Data Processing $15.01 billion 6.31 $2.60 billion $6.32 35.57 Stronghold Digital Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and Stronghold Digital Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automatic Data Processing 17.55% 47.31% 5.03% Stronghold Digital Mining N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats Stronghold Digital Mining on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms. The Professional Employer Organization Services segment offers small and mid-sized businesses a human resources outsourcing solution through a co-employment mode. The company was founded by Henry Taub in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, NJ.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

