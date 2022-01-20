Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Gap Up to $8.21

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.21, but opened at $8.62. Angi shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 9,508 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANGI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $90,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $285,600 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Angi by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,285,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,604,000 after buying an additional 831,977 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Angi by 5.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,238,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 870,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 164,611 shares during the period. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC boosted its stake in Angi by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 2,690,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,197,000 after purchasing an additional 124,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

