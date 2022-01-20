Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €57.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €57.00 ($64.77) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ABI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €71.00 ($80.68) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($82.95) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($64.77) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($82.95) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €65.72 ($74.68).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of €82.03 ($93.22) and a 12-month high of €110.10 ($125.11).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

