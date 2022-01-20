Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 653,996 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 29,886 shares during the last quarter. 41.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.45. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

