Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Receives $485.29 Average PT from Analysts

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $482.55.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANTM. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,998,000 after acquiring an additional 65,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,545,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,415,000 after purchasing an additional 150,930 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,951,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,041,000 after purchasing an additional 74,543 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,129,000 after purchasing an additional 258,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 587,649 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ANTM traded up $12.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $460.29. The company had a trading volume of 42,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,123. The firm has a market cap of $111.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $470.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.38.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Anthem will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.