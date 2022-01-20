Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:AFT opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $17.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,704 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

