Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives “Neutral” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $142.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a top pick rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.52.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $166.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,594,000. Ceera Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

