Apple’s (AAPL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a $175.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AAPL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.52.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $166.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

