AptarGroup, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.85 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AptarGroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.87. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

AptarGroup stock opened at $121.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.43. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $112.37 and a 52 week high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,998,000. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 36.4% during the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,196,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,826,000 after buying an additional 319,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,307,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,036,000 after purchasing an additional 180,641 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,836,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,906,000 after buying an additional 153,925 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.