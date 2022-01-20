Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.06). Aqua Metals reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aqua Metals.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Aqua Metals stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. 6,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,455. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. Aqua Metals has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $8.06.

In other Aqua Metals news, insider Benjamin S. Taecker sold 35,676 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $45,308.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 124,474 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $158,081.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Aqua Metals during the third quarter worth $44,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aqua Metals during the second quarter worth $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aqua Metals during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aqua Metals during the second quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

