Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities cut their price target on Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

ARDS opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.20. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $8.47.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $132,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares in the last quarter. 14.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.