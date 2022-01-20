ARMOR Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for about $0.0429 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ARMOR has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. ARMOR has a total market cap of $7.52 million and $78,023.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

