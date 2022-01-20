Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €7.12 ($8.09).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AT1 shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.66) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.55) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.86) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.52) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.68) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of ETR AT1 opened at €5.54 ($6.30) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.07. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of €5.14 ($5.84) and a 12-month high of €7.16 ($8.13).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

