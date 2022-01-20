Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Short Interest Update

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the December 15th total of 52,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARTNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Artesian Resources in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Artesian Resources stock opened at $44.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $414.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.07. Artesian Resources has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $24.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Artesian Resources will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $201,067.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARTNA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Artesian Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. 45.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

