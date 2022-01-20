Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $154.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $112.92 and a 1-year high of $171.21. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AJG. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.94.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

