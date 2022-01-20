Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 14.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $154.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.29. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $112.92 and a 1-year high of $171.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.94.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

