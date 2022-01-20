Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $125.59 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 572,729 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,825 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.22% of FedEx worth $125,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 112.4% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

NYSE:FDX opened at $252.19 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.59. The company has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

