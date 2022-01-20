Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $141.50 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,529,983 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 80,823 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Comcast were worth $141,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 13.7% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 56,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 12.0% during the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 19,567 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 28.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 7.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,340,699 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $76,447,000 after acquiring an additional 93,650 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $50.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average of $54.77. The firm has a market cap of $229.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $46.29 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

