Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $159.47 Million Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,670,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 885,258 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.97% of Exact Sciences worth $159,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 214.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 21,209.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.23.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $76.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.81. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

