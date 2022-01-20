Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $193.20 Million Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,157,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424,603 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $193,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 929,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $70,628,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 101,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $6,824,774.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,943,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,599,835 over the last quarter. 24.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 816.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.36 and a 200-day moving average of $62.69. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $37.86 and a one year high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ZI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

