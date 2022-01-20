ASD (ASD) Reaches Market Cap of $205.52 Million

ASD (CURRENCY:ASD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 20th. ASD has a market capitalization of $205.52 million and $2.15 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ASD has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One ASD coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ASD Coin Profile

ASD (ASD) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

