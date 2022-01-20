ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will post sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. ASGN posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year sales of $3.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total transaction of $487,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,200,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $8,962,755 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ASGN by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in ASGN by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,600,000 after buying an additional 34,060 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASGN by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ASGN by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 476.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 34,092 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ASGN opened at $114.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.19. ASGN has a 12-month low of $82.69 and a 12-month high of $131.89.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

