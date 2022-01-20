Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Cut to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ASH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ashland Global from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.60.

ASH traded down $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.94. 466,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,607. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.25. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $79.16 and a 1-year high of $110.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.20 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

