ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Lowered by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71,361 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.09% of ASML worth $286,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 18.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $698.82 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $501.11 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $786.90 and its 200-day moving average is $787.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $286.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASML shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $815.71.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

