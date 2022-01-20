Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,044,000 after purchasing an additional 864,694 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after acquiring an additional 19,498 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,069,000 after acquiring an additional 245,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 15,802 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $149.92 on Thursday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $169.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Bank of America raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.57.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

