Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 123.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 209.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $149.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.36. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.29 and a 1 year high of $169.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Bank of America upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

