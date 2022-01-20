Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Down 2.3%

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) dropped 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.83 and last traded at $14.87. Approximately 5,836 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 739,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

ATRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.87.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $62,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $143,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $746,849 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 154.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 120,566 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,808,000 after acquiring an additional 965,274 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares during the period.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

