Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.73 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) will announce sales of $85.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $192.18 million and the lowest is $30.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $259.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.19 million to $351.37 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $255.82 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $637.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.74) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVIR shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVIR traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.93. 35,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,152. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.31. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $94.17.

In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, Director Polly A. Murphy purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

