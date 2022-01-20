Athos Capital Ltd Increases Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Athos Capital Ltd raised its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 71.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,151 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 12,574 shares during the period. Athos Capital Ltd’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,667 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.34. The stock had a trading volume of 308,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,366. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.91. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

BBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.