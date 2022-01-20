Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 680 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,949 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.1% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.3% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,053 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 494,025 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $139,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 46,795 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 40,138 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,316,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 13.9% during the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $303.33 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $217.29 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

