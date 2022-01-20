AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.42 Million

Equities analysts predict that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will post $6.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.40 million and the highest is $6.43 million. AudioEye reported sales of $5.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full year sales of $24.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.41 million to $24.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $30.63 million, with estimates ranging from $28.15 million to $33.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AudioEye.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 65.77% and a negative net margin of 51.75%. The business had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other AudioEye news, insider David Moradi acquired 17,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $132,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 28,858 shares of company stock valued at $221,482. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in AudioEye in the third quarter valued at $4,926,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AudioEye during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 217.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 60,707 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AudioEye during the 2nd quarter worth $739,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AudioEye during the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. 24.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEYE stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.94. 2,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,269. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.46. AudioEye has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.01.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AudioEye (AEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.