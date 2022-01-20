AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.62 Per Share

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for AutoCanada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.62 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.58. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.28 billion.

ACQ has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$48.50 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.31.

ACQ opened at C$39.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 9.63. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$24.84 and a twelve month high of C$59.26.

In other AutoCanada news, Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$37.52 per share, with a total value of C$116,321.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,035,640.32.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

