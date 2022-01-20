AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
ACQ has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of AutoCanada from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$48.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada to C$59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$60.31.
Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at C$39.55 on Wednesday. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$24.84 and a 52-week high of C$59.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$37.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.63.
In other news, Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$37.52 per share, with a total value of C$116,321.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,035,640.32.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.