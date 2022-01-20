AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ACQ has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of AutoCanada from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$48.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada to C$59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$60.31.

Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at C$39.55 on Wednesday. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$24.84 and a 52-week high of C$59.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$37.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.63.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.28 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 4.0500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$37.52 per share, with a total value of C$116,321.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,035,640.32.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

