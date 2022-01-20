Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLND) Trading Up 1.2%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLND) shares were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 273,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,116,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.

About Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLND)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

