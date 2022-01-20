Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Update

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 505,600 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the December 15th total of 662,500 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 493,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXI opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Avenue Therapeutics by 50.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 39,786 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $183,000. 5.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

