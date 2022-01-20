Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $207.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avis Budget's shares have outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to earnings and revenue beat in the past three quarters. It's ability to cater to a wide range of mobility demands helps it expand and strengthen global foothold through organic growth. It operates through distinct global brands that focus on different market segments and complement other brands in their respective regional markets. It's fleet expansion and technology enhancement efforts are likely to enhance its offerings. On the flip side, the company faces intense competition from other players in terms of pricing in the vehicle rental industry. The company's rental business experiences seasonal variations. The company has no plan to pay cash dividends on common stock. High debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avis Budget Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Avis Budget Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $204.83.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $187.69 on Monday. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $37.83 and a 12 month high of $545.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.31. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.06.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 22.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $68,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total value of $11,934,578.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,600 shares of company stock worth $16,388,012. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at $4,117,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at $679,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at $1,228,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at $615,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

