Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Investec

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AVVIY stock opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99. Aviva has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $12.08.

Get Aviva alerts:

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.