Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Investec

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
AVVIY stock opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99. Aviva has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $12.08.
Aviva Company Profile
Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.