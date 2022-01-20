Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $66.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

NYSE AX opened at $54.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.51. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $119,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,527,941.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,038 shares of company stock worth $1,972,998 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

