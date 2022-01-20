Azuki Reaches Market Capitalization of $501,936.67 (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. Azuki has a market capitalization of $501,936.67 and $56,106.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Azuki has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00058727 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00065132 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.73 or 0.07505116 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,136.44 or 0.99683277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00065836 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007915 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

