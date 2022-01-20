B. Riley Increases Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $55.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AA. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alcoa from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.42.

Get Alcoa alerts:

AA opened at $59.63 on Thursday. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.62.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.