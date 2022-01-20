B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,459 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. American Tower makes up 1.2% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $251.94. The company had a trading volume of 20,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,898. The firm has a market cap of $114.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.20.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,234,295. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

