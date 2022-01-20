B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000.

NYSEARCA:PTBD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.53. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,133. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.22. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $27.89.

