B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.30 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,245 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $16,752,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,376 shares of company stock valued at $22,705,317 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.13.

NKE traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.81. The company had a trading volume of 86,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,145,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $232.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

