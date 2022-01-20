Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.83

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.83 and last traded at $27.52, with a volume of 66508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

BKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 114.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.04%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $348,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $729,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,489,911 shares of company stock worth $1,187,252,165 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

