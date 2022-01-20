Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.83

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.83 and last traded at $27.52, with a volume of 66508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.
BKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.90.
The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 114.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.04%.
In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $348,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $729,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,489,911 shares of company stock worth $1,187,252,165 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Baker Hughes Company Profile (NYSE:BKR)
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.
Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.