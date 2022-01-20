Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.75. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 313.04%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.90.

In other news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $729,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,184,524,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,489,911 shares of company stock worth $1,187,252,165. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Baker Hughes stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617,591 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Baker Hughes worth $72,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.