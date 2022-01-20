Ball (NYSE:BLL) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Ball (NYSE:BLL) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.56.

NYSE BLL opened at $91.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.73. Ball has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. Ball’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth about $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,030.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,758,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,181,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

