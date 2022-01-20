Banano Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.32 Million (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 20th. In the last seven days, Banano has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Banano has a total market cap of $21.32 million and approximately $81,263.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00058759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,955 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,571,411 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

