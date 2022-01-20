Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,296 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 21.5% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $64.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.10. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

