Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 18,278 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW opened at $234.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.82. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.57.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.